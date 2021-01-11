Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 5,812 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,354. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

