Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 31,911.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. 58,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,400. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

