Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $81.37. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

