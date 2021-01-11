Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,818,000 after purchasing an additional 906,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after purchasing an additional 268,087 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Brink’s by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $20,679,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink’s stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.72. 3,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -279.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

