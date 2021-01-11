Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $16,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,700. The stock has a market cap of $351.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

