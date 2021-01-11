Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 14,040 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. 103,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,280. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

