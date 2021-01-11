Investors Buy High Volume of Inovalon Call Options (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,938 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,051% compared to the average daily volume of 462 call options.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $22.33. 42,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 564.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

