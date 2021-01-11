Investors Buy High Volume of Remark Call Options (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 28,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the average daily volume of 3,543 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Remark by 131.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
