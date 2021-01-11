Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.43. 71,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,820. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

