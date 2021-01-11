Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.95. 85,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,580. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.