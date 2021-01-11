Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.24.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.05. 42,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,238. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

