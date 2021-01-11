Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $58,506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.42. 17,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,120. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

