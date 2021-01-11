Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

LUNMF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

