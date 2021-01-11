Scotiabank Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. 19,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

