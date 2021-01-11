Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Investec upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

