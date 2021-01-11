Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Investec upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ANFGF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
