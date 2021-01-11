Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.28

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 1937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,556,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

