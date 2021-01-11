Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.52

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 3378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,047,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

