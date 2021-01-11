TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.51

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.51 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 8605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.