SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.21

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 33981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $95,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,100 shares of company stock worth $7,178,750. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

