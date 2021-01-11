Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 121,623 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 4.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.25. 1,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,800. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $54,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 128,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,891. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.