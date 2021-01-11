Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,422,859. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $621.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

