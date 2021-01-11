Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,422,859. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $621.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.39.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
