GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.22

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 261947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GoPro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

