AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,268.09

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,268.09 and last traded at $1,265.62, with a volume of 2178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,252.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,163.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,168.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $59,423,182. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

