Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.59. 7,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

