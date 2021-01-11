Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,739 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

