Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,020. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

