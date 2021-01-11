Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

MEAR remained flat at $$50.22 on Monday. 46,020 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

