Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 15,908 Shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,701,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. IQ Real Return ETF accounts for 10.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 0.90% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $46,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of CPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. IQ Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

IQ Real Return ETF Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

