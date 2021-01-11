Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $44,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after acquiring an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,715,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

