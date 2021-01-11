Hexavest Inc. Sells 62,236 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,236 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. 58,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

