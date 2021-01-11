Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,044 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,480. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

