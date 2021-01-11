Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Hits $90,982.83

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Insula has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Insula token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $90,982.83 and approximately $1,440.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047878 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001368 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6,236.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002690 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002945 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.