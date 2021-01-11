NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One NKN token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00115127 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00291979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069307 BTC.

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

