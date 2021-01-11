Noir Price Reaches $0.0056 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $114,390.74 and approximately $215.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,412,141 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

