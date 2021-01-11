Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,621.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $48,375.33 and $17,621.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00115127 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00291979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00068611 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,883.59 or 0.84726451 BTC.

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,144,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,877,600 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

Spaceswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

