The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Smith Barney Citigroup

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $44.96. 43,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 28.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

