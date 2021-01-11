Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives $27.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,640. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

