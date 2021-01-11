Hexavest Inc. Sells 15,571 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $434.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

