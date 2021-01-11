Hexavest Inc. Sells 77,054 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,054 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

