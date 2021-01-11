Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,587,000. Natixis increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,520,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 455,591 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. 53,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

