Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 678 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,840. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

