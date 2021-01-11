Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $20.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.64. 372,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

