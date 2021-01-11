Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 178.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after buying an additional 728,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 87,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

