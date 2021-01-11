Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. PPL makes up approximately 2.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. BidaskClub upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.