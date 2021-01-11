Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after buying an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

