Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.64-1.69 EPS.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. BidaskClub downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

