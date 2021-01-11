Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 147.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,180. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $449.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

