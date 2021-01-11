Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.98. 25,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,180. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

