Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chimerix traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 58046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

