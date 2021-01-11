Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 66,761 Shares

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,761 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $882,580.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,061 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $236,960.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,780 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $569,401.80.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,834 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20.

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

EFT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.